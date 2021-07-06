Overview of Dr. Mark Kelley, MD

Dr. Mark Kelley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Laurium, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Vidant Bertie Hospital.



Dr. Kelley works at Aspirus Keweenaw Clinic in Laurium, MI with other offices in Houghton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.