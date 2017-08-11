Overview

Dr. Mark King, MD is a Dermatologist in Mountain Home, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.



Dr. King works at King Dermatology in Mountain Home, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.