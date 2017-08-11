Dr. Mark King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark King, MD is a Dermatologist in Mountain Home, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.
King Dermatology2062 Highway 62 W, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 425-5464
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. King for more than five years. His staff is courteous and helpful. My appointments are usually on time and there has never been an undue wait to see him upon arrival. Dr. King has a pleasant demeanor. He listens and answers my questions fully. Treatment is prompt and has been effective for my physical complaints. I never feel rushed during my examination. When I have had minor treatments his staff has been available for phone questions and follow up promptly.
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.