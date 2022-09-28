See All Dermatologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Mark Kory, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Kory, MD is a Dermatologist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kory works at Advanced Dermatology in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology
    16216 Baxter Rd Ste 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 532-1000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 28, 2022
    DR. KORY ALWAYS HAS A POSITIVE ATTITUDE AND MAKES ME FEEL WELCOME AT EACH AND EVERY VISIT. HE SHOWS THAT HE CARES ABOUT MY HEALTH,
    TRICIA HOGAN — Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Kory, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326034489
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Kory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kory works at Advanced Dermatology in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Kory’s profile.

    Dr. Kory has seen patients for Rosacea, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Kory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kory.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.