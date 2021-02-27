Dr. Mark Kriskovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kriskovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kriskovich, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Kriskovich, MD
Dr. Mark Kriskovich, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.
Dr. Kriskovich works at
Dr. Kriskovich's Office Locations
Upper Cumberland Ear, Nose & Throat29 Taylor Ave Ste 101, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 528-1575Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Upper Cumberland Ear, Nose & Throat100 W 4th St, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 528-1575
UC Otolaryngology96 Hayes St, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 528-1575
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
- Cumberland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and takes his time to explain everything thoroughly. Seems to keep up with the latest and best options for treatment.
About Dr. Mark Kriskovich, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1619086626
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
