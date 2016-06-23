Dr. Kutcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Kutcher, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Kutcher, MD
Dr. Mark Kutcher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kutcher works at
Dr. Kutcher's Office Locations
Acacia Psychological Corp.740 Front St Ste 220, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Directions (831) 999-3524
East Cliff Family Health Center21507 E CLIFF DR, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 Directions (831) 427-3500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
At first I felt as though Dr. Kutcher wasn't really listening to me. After our second appointment though I realized he does listen and he was much more personable. He is now the best psychiatrist I have seen, both caring and intelligent. If you ask questions he will answer both scientifically and in layman's terms. He helped me push my primary for a referral and has been extremely helpful. Highly recommend him, do not be put off if he seems to cut you off at first.
About Dr. Mark Kutcher, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1932317476
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kutcher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kutcher works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutcher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutcher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.