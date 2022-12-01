Overview of Dr. Mark Landsman, DPM

Dr. Mark Landsman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Landsman works at Manhattan Podiatry Associates, PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.