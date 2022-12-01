See All Podiatric Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Mark Landsman, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.9 (98)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Landsman, DPM

Dr. Mark Landsman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Landsman works at Manhattan Podiatry Associates, PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Landsman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Podiatry Associates, PC
    133 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (332) 240-6675
  2. 2
    Manhattan Podiatry Associates, PC
    65 Broadway Ste 1806, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (332) 240-6678
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Heel Spur
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Heel Spur

Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 01, 2022
    very good experience
    M M. — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Landsman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679676647
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michigan Osteopathic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Landsman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landsman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landsman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Landsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landsman works at Manhattan Podiatry Associates, PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Landsman’s profile.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Landsman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landsman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

