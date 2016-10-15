Overview

Dr. Mark Leimbach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Leimbach works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Lawrenceville, GA, Canton, GA and Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.