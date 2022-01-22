Dr. Mark Lemos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lemos, MD
Dr. Mark Lemos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Lahey Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (978) 538-4270Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
General Internal Medicine, Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Lemos is top notch! He’s very personable and explains things in detail. You never feel rushed with him. He’s definitely someone I would recommend.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- So Calif Center Sports Med Long Beach Meml
- Thos Jefferson Univ Hosp, Orthopedic Surgery Maine Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Maine Med Center
- Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
- Williams College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lemos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemos has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemos.
