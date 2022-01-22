Overview of Dr. Mark Lemos, MD

Dr. Mark Lemos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Lemos works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.