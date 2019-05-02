Dr. Mark Lencke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lencke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lencke, MD
Dr. Mark Lencke, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Southeastern Neurology & Memory Clinic146 E Hospital Dr Ste 120A, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7076
- Lexington Medical Center
I have Trigemenial Neuralgia. It took forever to have it diagnosed and had been treated by several doctors. It was not until I found and visited Dr. Lencke that I got the treatment that I needed. He listened to me and spent time to understand my pain and frustration with lack of relief for years. In my opinion he is worth the hour drive that I travel for the treatment that I receive from him.
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Neurology
Dr. Lencke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lencke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lencke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lencke has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lencke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Lencke. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lencke.
