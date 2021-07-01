Overview of Dr. Mark Lew, MD

Dr. Mark Lew, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Lew works at Leslie P Weiner Neurologic Care in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.