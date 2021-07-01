Dr. Mark Lew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lew, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Lew, MD
Dr. Mark Lew, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Lew works at
Dr. Lew's Office Locations
-
1
Keck Medicine of USC1520 San Pablo St Ste 3000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5710
-
2
Keck Medicine of USC1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (800) 872-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lew?
Been to many drs and surgeons during past 6 yrs. Comminication is essential for patient care. He doesnt communicate in gray areas he speaks direct and this is important Finally
About Dr. Mark Lew, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578507505
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lew accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lew works at
Dr. Lew has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lew speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.