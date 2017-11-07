Overview

Dr. Mark Lewis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Meadville, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at Meadville Medical Center in Meadville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.