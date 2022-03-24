Overview of Dr. Mark Littlejohn, MD

Dr. Mark Littlejohn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Plano and Methodist McKinney Hospital.



Dr. Littlejohn works at Collin County ENT in Frisco, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.