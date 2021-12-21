Overview of Dr. Mark Litwin, MD

Dr. Mark Litwin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Litwin works at Westwood Urology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

