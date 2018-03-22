Overview

Dr. Mark Lodico, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Lodico works at Advanced Pain Medicine Lab in Wexford, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA, Morgantown, WV and Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.