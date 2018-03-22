Dr. Mark Lodico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lodico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lodico, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Lodico, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.
Dr. Lodico works at
Locations
Advanced Pain Medicine Lab7000 Stonewood Dr Ste 151, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-0456
Upmc Primary Care Bethel Park1300 Oxford Dr, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (724) 933-0300
Mountainstate Orthopedic Associates Inc.200 Orthopedic Way, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (724) 933-0300
Northwest Physicians Associates P.c.333 State St Ste 104, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (724) 933-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Lodico , communicate’s very well , I felt his level of care and professionalism were excellent. I felt safe, I would recommend him .
About Dr. Mark Lodico, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lodico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lodico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lodico has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lodico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lodico. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lodico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lodico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lodico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.