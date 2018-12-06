Overview of Dr. Mark Loomus, MD

Dr. Mark Loomus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, University of Toledo Medical Center and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Loomus works at ProMedica Physicians Adult Neurology in Perrysburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.