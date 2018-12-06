Dr. Mark Loomus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loomus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Loomus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Loomus, MD
Dr. Mark Loomus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, University of Toledo Medical Center and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Loomus' Office Locations
ProMedica Physicians Adult Neurology1601 Brigham Dr Ste 150, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 872-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loomus is very kind and patient with my medical issues. He takes the time to explain things to me clearly. When I am having any issues he can assist with, he does everything he can to ease my pain. Great doctor and person
About Dr. Mark Loomus, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Sinai Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loomus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loomus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loomus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Loomus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loomus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loomus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loomus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.