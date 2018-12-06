See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Perrysburg, OH
Dr. Mark Loomus, MD

Internal Medicine
2.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Loomus, MD

Dr. Mark Loomus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, University of Toledo Medical Center and Wood County Hospital.

Dr. Loomus works at ProMedica Physicians Adult Neurology in Perrysburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of McLaren St Lukes
Dr. Loomus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians Adult Neurology
    1601 Brigham Dr Ste 150, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 872-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
  • ProMedica Memorial Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • University of Toledo Medical Center
  • Wood County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Insomnia
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 06, 2018
    Dr. Loomus is very kind and patient with my medical issues. He takes the time to explain things to me clearly. When I am having any issues he can assist with, he does everything he can to ease my pain. Great doctor and person
    — Dec 06, 2018
    About Dr. Mark Loomus, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821198599
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Loomus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loomus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loomus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loomus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loomus works at ProMedica Physicians Adult Neurology in Perrysburg, OH. View the full address on Dr. Loomus’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Loomus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loomus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loomus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loomus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

