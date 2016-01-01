Overview of Dr. Mark McKenzie, MD

Dr. Mark McKenzie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with University Of Nv School Of Med



Dr. McKenzie works at Internal Medicine Specialist Of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.