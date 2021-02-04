Dr. Mark Memo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Memo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Memo, DO
Dr. Mark Memo, DO is an Urology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Dr. Memo's Office Locations
Northeast Ohio Urology Assocs6262 Mahoning Ave Ste C, Youngstown, OH 44515 Directions (330) 779-6851
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendliest staff EVER. Dr. Memo explained EVERYTHING Even drew diagram
About Dr. Mark Memo, DO
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Urology
