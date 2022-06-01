Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Miller, MD
Dr. Mark Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
- 1 545 Ray C Hunt Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-7778
University Virgina Sports Medcn2380 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 243-7778
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is a great surgeon. I highly recommend him. He took a large cyst out of my leg and I am feeling so much better. Ignore any bad reviews
About Dr. Mark Miller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1821065848
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Sports Medicine
