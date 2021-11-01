Dr. Mark Milton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Milton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Milton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group St. John Heart Rhythm Services1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7501
- 2 1923 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114 Directions (918) 748-7501
-
3
St. John Heart Rhythm Services1725 E 19th St Ste 701, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 744-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Planned Administration Inc
- Pyramid Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, Takes time to explain everything. Listens to my concerns & DISCUSSED my care WITH me rather than just dictated. I felt like he made time for me.
About Dr. Mark Milton, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1922023951
Education & Certifications
- The Mayo Clinic
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Southern Methodist University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milton has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Milton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milton.
