Dr. Mark Monroe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Monroe works at American Family Medical Group Inc in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.