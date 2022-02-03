Dr. Mark Mooney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mooney, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Mooney, MD
Dr. Mark Mooney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Templeton, CA. They completed their fellowship with Paulos - Rosenberg
Dr. Mooney's Office Locations
Orthopedic Specialty Associates78 S Main St, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-0999
Templeton Surgery Center LLC1310 Las Tablas Rd Ste 104, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mooney has 5 star bedside manner in my book. He is a gentleman along with being an excellent doctor and surgeon. He preformed surgery for an ankle break for me. He shows respect for his patients, is personable, and friendly. I highly recommend Dr. Mooney as a doctor and orthopedic surgeon.
About Dr. Mark Mooney, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Paulos - Rosenberg
- Stanford U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mooney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mooney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mooney has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mooney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mooney speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mooney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mooney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.