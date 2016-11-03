See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Mark Moster, MD

Neuro-Ophthalmology
3.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Moster, MD

Dr. Mark Moster, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Moster works at Dept of Neuro-Ophthamology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Temporal Arteritis, Visual Field Defects and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Neuro-Ophthamology
    840 Walnut St Ste 930, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 928-3130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Temporal Arteritis
Visual Field Defects
Optic Neuritis
Temporal Arteritis
Visual Field Defects
Optic Neuritis

Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 03, 2016
    Explained all tests to be performed and discussed the results thoroughly. Answered my questions willingly.
    Sewell, NJ — Nov 03, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Moster, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuro-Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376511980
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    • Presbyterian University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York Upstate Medical University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Moster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moster works at Dept of Neuro-Ophthamology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Moster’s profile.

    Dr. Moster has seen patients for Temporal Arteritis, Visual Field Defects and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

