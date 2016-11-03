Dr. Mark Moster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Moster, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Moster, MD
Dr. Mark Moster, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Moster works at
Dr. Moster's Office Locations
-
1
Dept of Neuro-Ophthamology840 Walnut St Ste 930, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moster?
Explained all tests to be performed and discussed the results thoroughly. Answered my questions willingly.
About Dr. Mark Moster, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1376511980
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Presbyterian University Hospital
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moster works at
Dr. Moster has seen patients for Temporal Arteritis, Visual Field Defects and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.