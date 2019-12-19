See All Dermatologists in Aventura, FL
Dr. Mark Nestor, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (317)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Nestor, MD is a Dermatologist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.

Dr. Nestor works at Mark Steven Nestor, MD, PhD in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Skin Ulcer and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mark Steven Nestor, MD, PhD
    2925 Aventura Blvd Ste 205, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 933-6716

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Skin Ulcer
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Skin Ulcer
Contact Dermatitis

Dermatitis
Skin Ulcer
Contact Dermatitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hives
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergic Reaction
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Botox® Injection
Burn Injuries
Cancer
CO2 Laser Treatment for Skin Lesions
CoolTouch 3 Laser Treatment
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dysport Injection
Erbium Laser Treatment
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Foot Conditions
Fraxel Laser Treatment
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Juvéderm® Injection
Laser Hair Removal
Laser Pigmented Lesion Removal
Laser Spider Vein Treatment
Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Microdermabrasion
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Removal
Perlane® Injection
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Photorejuvenation
Restylane® Injections
Scabies
Scar Revision Surgery
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Infections
Skin Screenings
Smoothbeam® Diode Laser
Stretch Marks
Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT)
Tattoo Removal
Ulcer
Ultherapy®
Varicose Veins
Zerona® Laser Treatment
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 19, 2019
    The cosmetic procedure he did was amazing. It looks totally natural. I get compliments all the time about how fresh and flawless my skin looks.
    About Dr. Mark Nestor, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1063417665
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Medical Center
    • Wadsworth V.A./UCLA Medical Center
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    • State University of New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Nestor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nestor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nestor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nestor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nestor works at Mark Steven Nestor, MD, PhD in Aventura, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nestor’s profile.

    Dr. Nestor has seen patients for Dermatitis, Skin Ulcer and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nestor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    317 patients have reviewed Dr. Nestor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nestor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nestor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nestor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

