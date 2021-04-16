Overview

Dr. Mark Niemiera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Niemiera works at MARK L NIEMIERA MD PC in Perth Amboy, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.