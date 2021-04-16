Dr. Mark Niemiera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niemiera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Niemiera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Niemiera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Niemiera works at
Locations
-
1
Mark L Niemiera MD PC613 Amboy Ave Ste 104, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 607-9230
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niemiera?
Very knowledgeable and thorough. He takes all the time needed to explain conditions and go through results. He has a very calming demeanor. When was the last time you had a physician that truly listened to your symptoms? I wish I could give him 3 xs the amount of stars here. His staff are respectful, courteous, and very caring. I am sure no one feels great about having to go to a cardiologist, but I am so fortunate to have found such a great one in Dr. Niemiera and his staff.
About Dr. Mark Niemiera, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1780788109
Education & Certifications
- Saint Michaels Medical Center
- Alton Ochsner Med Fdn
- Hahnemann Medical College
- Yale University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niemiera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niemiera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niemiera works at
Dr. Niemiera has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niemiera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Niemiera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niemiera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niemiera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niemiera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.