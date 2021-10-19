Dr. Mark Ottolin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ottolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Ottolin, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Ottolin, MD
Dr. Mark Ottolin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois Abraham Lincoln School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Ottolin works at
Dr. Ottolin's Office Locations
Duly Health and Care100 Spalding Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ottolin was thorough in my exam and relaying the results of my numerous tests. He voice records his notes while you are in the meeting so you know they are accurate.
About Dr. Mark Ottolin, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1265525729
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Stritch School Of Med
- University of Illinois of Chicago
- University Of Illinois Abraham Lincoln School Of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ottolin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ottolin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ottolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ottolin works at
Dr. Ottolin has seen patients for Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ottolin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ottolin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ottolin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ottolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ottolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.