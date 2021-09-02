Dr. Mark Pensler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pensler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Pensler, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Pensler, MD
Dr. Mark Pensler, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Pensler's Office Locations
Wyandotte Office2333 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 995-3764Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Genius. Dr. Pensler has seen it all and keeps up with current advancements. He is simply the best. His quiet nature but no-nonsense attitude is unique and welcomed. Thank you Dr. Pensler for taking such good care of my father while inpatient at Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte. We were lucky that we were assigned to you.
About Dr. Mark Pensler, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1043274814
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pensler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pensler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pensler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pensler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pensler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pensler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pensler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.