Overview of Dr. Mark Perrotti, MD

Dr. Mark Perrotti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Perrotti works at Branhaven Medical Group in Branford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.