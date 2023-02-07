See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Germantown, MD
Dr. Mark Peterson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (35)
Map Pin Small Germantown, MD
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Peterson, MD

Dr. Mark Peterson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Peterson works at Shady Grove Orthopaedics in Germantown, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peterson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Germantown Office
    19735 Germantown Rd Ste 120, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 340-9200
  2. 2
    Rockville Office
    9601 Blackwell Rd Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 340-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    Feb 07, 2023
    Great
    — Feb 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Peterson, MD
    About Dr. Mark Peterson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740226430
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Tennessee
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Delaware
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

