Dr. Mark Pophal, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Pophal, MD

Dr. Mark Pophal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lyndhurst, OH. They completed their residency with Metrohealth Med Center

Dr. Pophal works at NOMS University Ophthalmology in Lyndhurst, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Farsightedness and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pophal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NOMS University Ophthalmology
    29001 Cedar Rd Ste 110, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 382-8022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ocular Hypertension
Farsightedness
Drusen
Ocular Hypertension
Farsightedness
Drusen

Treatment frequency



Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 10, 2023
    Dr. Pophal's staff is efficient and friendly and keeps you moving so you're not waiting forever. Dr. Pophal himself is super friendly and explains everything he's doing. I wouldn't switch for anything!
    About Dr. Mark Pophal, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407849516
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Metrohealth Med Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Pophal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pophal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pophal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pophal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pophal works at NOMS University Ophthalmology in Lyndhurst, OH. View the full address on Dr. Pophal’s profile.

    Dr. Pophal has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Farsightedness and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pophal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pophal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pophal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pophal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pophal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

