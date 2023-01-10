Dr. Mark Pophal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pophal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Pophal, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Pophal, MD
Dr. Mark Pophal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lyndhurst, OH. They completed their residency with Metrohealth Med Center
Dr. Pophal works at
Dr. Pophal's Office Locations
-
1
NOMS University Ophthalmology29001 Cedar Rd Ste 110, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Directions (216) 382-8022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pophal?
Dr. Pophal's staff is efficient and friendly and keeps you moving so you're not waiting forever. Dr. Pophal himself is super friendly and explains everything he's doing. I wouldn't switch for anything!
About Dr. Mark Pophal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1407849516
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Med Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pophal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pophal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pophal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pophal works at
Dr. Pophal has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Farsightedness and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pophal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pophal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pophal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pophal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pophal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.