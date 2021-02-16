Dr. Mark Puccioni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puccioni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Puccioni, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Puccioni, MD
Dr. Mark Puccioni, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.
Dr. Puccioni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Puccioni's Office Locations
-
1
MD West One - Omaha8005 Farnam Dr Ste 305, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 390-4111MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puccioni?
In Oct, 2001, Dr Puccioni did sx on my neck C4-C7 replacing them with cadaver bones ground to fit and 4" titanian plate and 8 screws. If it had not been for him I would ver easily lost my ability to walk and it would have been too late for sx to repair. This followed a car accident with a bad, inaccurate report from the neurologist. Nine years later I saw a different neurologist and 6 days later I was in sx to get this fixed. Several drs since have seen X-rays of my neck and said they could not believe how perfect the sx still looks as the screws have not moved at all in 20 yrs. He is my hero and was so kind and caring and prayed with me before sx. Terry Leet 10/2001
About Dr. Mark Puccioni, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1578514881
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puccioni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puccioni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puccioni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puccioni works at
Dr. Puccioni has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Chiari's Deformity and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puccioni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Puccioni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puccioni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puccioni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puccioni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.