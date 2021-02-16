See All Neurosurgeons in Omaha, NE
Dr. Mark Puccioni, MD

Neurosurgery
3.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Puccioni, MD

Dr. Mark Puccioni, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.

Dr. Puccioni works at MD West ONE, PC in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Chiari's Deformity and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Puccioni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MD West One - Omaha
    8005 Farnam Dr Ste 305, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 390-4111
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hydrocephalus
Chiari's Deformity
Brain Surgery
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Puccioni, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578514881
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Puccioni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puccioni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Puccioni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Puccioni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Puccioni has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Chiari's Deformity and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puccioni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Puccioni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puccioni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puccioni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puccioni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

