Dr. Mark Ranson, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Ranson, MD
Dr. Mark Ranson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from W Va University School Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Ranson's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Vascular Surgery at Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 302, Orlando, FL 32804 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ranson cleared the 90% blocked artery in my right leg. I refused to accept a paclitaxel coated stent from another surgeon because I knew paclitaxel is a chemo drug and I had enough of it when I had cancer. Dr. Ranson was not offended like the other guy. He shaved the artery and I'm walking 1/2 mile every day. I like his easy going manner.
About Dr. Mark Ranson, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital
- New Hanover Regional Med Center
- W Va University School Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ranson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ranson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranson has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.