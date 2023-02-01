Overview of Dr. Mark Rekant, MD

Dr. Mark Rekant, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Rekant works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.