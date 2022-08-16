Overview of Dr. Mark Rivkin, DO

Dr. Mark Rivkin, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Rivkin works at SSM Health in Fenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.