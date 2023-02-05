See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dulles, VA
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Shasti, MD

Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.7 (60)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Shasti, MD

Dr. Mark Shasti, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Dulles, VA. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University|Northeast Ohio Medical University|Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Shasti works at Orthopaedic & Spine Surgery Institute in Dulles, VA with other offices in Ashburn, VA and Lansdowne, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Shasti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Urology Group
    24430 Stone Springs Blvd Unit 100, Dulles, VA 20166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 723-6774
  2. 2
    Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine
    22505 Landmark 2 Ct # 235, Ashburn, VA 20148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 416-9263
  3. 3
    Lansdowne Location
    19450 Deerfield Ave Ste 300, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 723-6774
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stonesprings Hospital Center
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Tumor Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 05, 2023
    Skilled surgeon, very easy to talk to, caring, compassionate, competent and straight to the point. Patient answering questions, takes the time to make sure you understand the pros and cons of treatment options, follows through on preop and post op questions and treatment plans. I am 8 weeks post lumber fusion for severe spinal stenosis and so glad that Dr. Shasti is on my team!
    — Feb 05, 2023
    About Dr. Mark Shasti, MD

    Specialties
    • Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1295078848
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Norton Hospital Kosair Children's Hospital|University of Louisville School of Medicine | Norton-Leatherman Spine Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Maryland School of Medicine | University of Maryland School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northeast Ohio Medical University|Northeast Ohio Medical University|Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Shasti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shasti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shasti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shasti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shasti has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shasti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Shasti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shasti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shasti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shasti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

