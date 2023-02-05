Dr. Mark Shasti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shasti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Shasti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Shasti, MD
Dr. Mark Shasti, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Dulles, VA. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University|Northeast Ohio Medical University|Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Shasti's Office Locations
The Urology Group24430 Stone Springs Blvd Unit 100, Dulles, VA 20166 Directions (703) 723-6774
Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine22505 Landmark 2 Ct # 235, Ashburn, VA 20148 Directions (571) 416-9263
Lansdowne Location19450 Deerfield Ave Ste 300, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (703) 723-6774Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Skilled surgeon, very easy to talk to, caring, compassionate, competent and straight to the point. Patient answering questions, takes the time to make sure you understand the pros and cons of treatment options, follows through on preop and post op questions and treatment plans. I am 8 weeks post lumber fusion for severe spinal stenosis and so glad that Dr. Shasti is on my team!
About Dr. Mark Shasti, MD
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English, Persian and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Norton Hospital Kosair Children's Hospital|University of Louisville School of Medicine | Norton-Leatherman Spine Center
- University of Maryland School of Medicine | University of Maryland School of Medicine
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Northeast Ohio Medical University|Northeast Ohio Medical University|Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
