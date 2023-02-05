Overview of Dr. Mark Shasti, MD

Dr. Mark Shasti, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Dulles, VA. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University|Northeast Ohio Medical University|Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Shasti works at Orthopaedic & Spine Surgery Institute in Dulles, VA with other offices in Ashburn, VA and Lansdowne, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.