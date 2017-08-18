Dr. Mark Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sherman, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Sherman, MD
Dr. Mark Sherman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Plainview and Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
Lubbock - 50th Street3611 50th St, Lubbock, TX 79413 Directions (806) 545-2901Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've had multiple exams with Dr. Sherman and have been very pleased. He takes the time to talk through any questions that I have and is very knowledgeable and personable. He has made obtaining a new contact prescription painless and I would not hesitate to see him for any other eye related issues. His office is also very clean and the staff is friendly and professional.
About Dr. Mark Sherman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Loyola University New Orleans
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Hospital Plainview
- Covenant Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sherman speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.