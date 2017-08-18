Overview of Dr. Mark Sherman, MD

Dr. Mark Sherman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Plainview and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Sherman works at West Texas Eye Associates - Lubbock - 50h Street in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.