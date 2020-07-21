Dr. Mark Solomon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Solomon, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Solomon, DPM
Dr. Mark Solomon, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They completed their residency with Atlantic Health Systems
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Foot Ankle Surgeons Corp.218 Ridgedale Ave Ste 101, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (908) 753-0500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solomon?
Dr. Solomon is a great doctor. He is very friendly and caring. I would highly recommend him (even though he is a Jets fan).
About Dr. Mark Solomon, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1053341438
Education & Certifications
- Atlantic Health Systems
- Wyckoff Med Ctr/Cornell U
- Rutgers University
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.