Dr. Mark Solomon, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.2 (36)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Solomon, DPM

Dr. Mark Solomon, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They completed their residency with Atlantic Health Systems

Dr. Solomon works at Advanced Foot Ankle Surgeons Corp. in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Solomon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot Ankle Surgeons Corp.
    218 Ridgedale Ave Ste 101, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 753-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Foot Fracture
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Accessory Deep Peroneal Nerve Chevron Icon
Accessory Navicular Bone Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Defects - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Anonychia - Onychodystrophy Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Bacterial Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Viral Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Articulation Disorders Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Brachydactyly Preaxial - Hallux Varus - Thumb Abduction Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Calf Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Callosities, Hereditary Painful Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Charcot Disease Chevron Icon
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 4E Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Chronic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Common Peroneal Nerve Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Contracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Congenital Vertical Talus Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
Contusion Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatophilus Infection Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Neuropathy Symptoms Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Digital Arthropathy - Brachydactyly, Familial Chevron Icon
Digital Deformities of the Feet Chevron Icon
Digital Fluoroscopy Chevron Icon
Distal Lateral Subungual Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Double Nails on the Fifth Toe Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Extremity Injuries Chevron Icon
Extremity Malunions Chevron Icon
Extremity Nonunion Chevron Icon
Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Gunshot Wound Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infections of Muscles Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Effusion Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Juvenile Gout Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Keratosis Palmaris Et Plantaris - Clinodactyly Chevron Icon
Keratosis Palmoplantaris Papulosa Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Ligament Disorders Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Arterial and Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Mini TightRope® Technique for Hallux Valgus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Nail Dysplasia, Isolated Congenital Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Necrotizing Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
On Examination - Fixed Joint Deformity Chevron Icon
Onychogryphosis Chevron Icon
Onychonychia - Hypoplastic Distal Phalanges Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarticular Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans of Tarsal Bone Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Osteonecrosis Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Rupture Single-Needle Technique Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Rupture Two-Needle Technique Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis Punctata Palmaris Et Plantaris Chevron Icon
Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Proximal Subungual Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stab Wound Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Synostoses, Tarsal, Carpal, and Digital Chevron Icon
Synostosis of Talus and Calcaneus - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Synovitis Chevron Icon
Tarsal Carpal Coalition Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Syndactyly, Telecanthus - Anogenital and Renal Malformations Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Transient Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Traumatic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Verrucous Nevus Chevron Icon
Volkmann's Ischemic Contracture Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
White Superficial Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Xerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 21, 2020
    Dr. Solomon is a great doctor. He is very friendly and caring. I would highly recommend him (even though he is a Jets fan).
    Christopher Coleman — Jul 21, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Solomon, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053341438
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Atlantic Health Systems
    Internship
    • Wyckoff Med Ctr/Cornell U
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Solomon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solomon works at Advanced Foot Ankle Surgeons Corp. in Cedar Knolls, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Solomon’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

