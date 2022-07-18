Overview of Dr. Mark Soloway, MD

Dr. Mark Soloway, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Soloway works at Memorial Division of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.