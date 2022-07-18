See All Urologists in Aventura, FL
Dr. Mark Soloway, MD

Urologic Oncology
4.8 (90)
Map Pin Small Aventura, FL
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Soloway, MD

Dr. Mark Soloway, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Soloway works at Memorial Division of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soloway's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division Of Urologic Oncology
    20801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 203, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 489-9091

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Melanoma
Bladder Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Melanoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 18, 2022
    Dr. Soloways office staff was amazing. Very helpful and caring. Dr Soloway and his nurse has an very friendly and professional bedside manner. Every procedure was explained step by step.
    O. Beremudez — Jul 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Soloway, MD
    About Dr. Mark Soloway, MD

    • Urologic Oncology
    • 55 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1982633558
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital Of Cleveland|University Hospital Of Cleveland Ohio
    • Case Western Reserve School of Medicine
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Soloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soloway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soloway works at Memorial Division of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology in Aventura, FL. View the full address on Dr. Soloway’s profile.

    Dr. Soloway has seen patients for Bladder Cancer and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Soloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soloway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

