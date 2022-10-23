See All Oncologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Mark Sonnenschine, DO

Medical Oncology
4.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Sonnenschine, DO

Dr. Mark Sonnenschine, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.

Dr. Sonnenschine works at Progressive Hematology and Oncology PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sonnenschine's Office Locations

    Progressive Hematology and Oncology PLLC
    705 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY 11223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 23, 2022
    Doctor sonnenschine isn't just a doctor, he's someone who makes you feel like family right from the start. He calls you with any questions you had and addresses them all properly. If you want a doctor who will do everything they can in their power for you- doctor Sonnenschine is the right man. Him and his staff are the best ones out there. He knows what he's doing and is careful and detail oriented. As we all know self care is important and when you use doctor sonnenschine you're entrusting yourself with the best care out there. You're giving yourself the best treatment. He explains everything to his patients wether minor or big. He will make time to call you back after an appointment with any given concern. When you put yourself under Dr. sonnenschines care , you know you're being protected and taken care of. I wish I can give a 10 star rating because that's what the doc deserves but the choice here is only 5 so just know he deserves more;)
    Joankesten — Oct 23, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Sonnenschine, DO

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922291939
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Sonnenschine, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonnenschine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sonnenschine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sonnenschine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sonnenschine works at Progressive Hematology and Oncology PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sonnenschine’s profile.

    Dr. Sonnenschine has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonnenschine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonnenschine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonnenschine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonnenschine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonnenschine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

