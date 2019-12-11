Overview

Dr. Mark Stern, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Heart Hospital and Mountain Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Stern works at Tri-City Cardiology Consultants in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.