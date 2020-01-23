Overview

Dr. Mark Swetz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Swetz works at Mark E. Swetz, MD in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.