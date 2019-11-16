Dr. Mark Thieberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thieberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Thieberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Thieberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Thieberg works at
Locations
Dallas Diagnostic Association of Plano4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 750, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor!
About Dr. Mark Thieberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1477669992
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Thieberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thieberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thieberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thieberg works at
Dr. Thieberg has seen patients for Warts, Rash and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thieberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Thieberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thieberg.
