See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Jacksonville Beach, FL
Dr. Mark Tomaski, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Tomaski, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mark Tomaski, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Tampa Gen Hospital

Dr. Tomaski works at Marsh Landing Behavioral Group in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marsh Landing Behavioral Hlth
    1538 The Greens Way Ste 101, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 543-0161
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Tomaski?

Jul 06, 2016
We have been to several psychiatrists with our teenage daughter and are so thankful to have found this doctor! He is a great listener, respectful to all parties, competent and empathetic. He is treating our daughter as a child who has an illness which needs treatment, and us, as loving parents who are seeking help for her rather than incompetent parents with a problem child, which sadly is the case so often within the mental health care system. We are only sorry we didn't find him sooner.
Nancy in Port Orange, FL — Jul 06, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mark Tomaski, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Tomaski, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tomaski to family and friends

Dr. Tomaski's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Tomaski

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Tomaski, MD.

About Dr. Mark Tomaski, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730289216
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Tampa Gen Hospital
Residency

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Tomaski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomaski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tomaski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tomaski works at Marsh Landing Behavioral Group in Jacksonville Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tomaski’s profile.

Dr. Tomaski has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomaski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomaski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomaski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomaski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomaski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mark Tomaski, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.