Overview of Dr. Mark Tulli, MD

Dr. Mark Tulli, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Tulli works at The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City in Lake City, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.