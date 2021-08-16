Dr. Mark Verra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Verra, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Verra, MD
Dr. Mark Verra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Verra works at
Dr. Verra's Office Locations
-
1
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Eye Care3050 Route 50 # 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-8400
-
2
Eye Care Specialists LLP254 Church St Ste 1, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verra?
Amazing, caring doctor, friendly professional staff. They make sure to see you promptly if you have an emergency.
About Dr. Mark Verra, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1245214063
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Med Center Delaware
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Houghton College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verra works at
Dr. Verra has seen patients for Glaucoma, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Verra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.