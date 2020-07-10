Overview of Dr. Mark Vexelman, MD

Dr. Mark Vexelman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Vexelman works at Dr. Mark Vexelman ,MD in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Vitamin D Deficiency and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.