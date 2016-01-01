See All Urologists in Franklin, WI
Dr. Mark Waples, MD

Urology
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Franklin, WI
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Waples, MD

Dr. Mark Waples, MD is an Urology Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Medical Center Summit, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.

Dr. Waples works at Assoc Surgcl and Med Specialists in Franklin, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waples' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Assoc Surgcl and Med Specialists
    3111 W Rawson Ave, Franklin, WI 53132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 649-1280
  2. 2
    Clinic of Urology Sc
    2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 370, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 649-1280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
  • Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
  • Aurora Medical Center Summit
  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
  • Aurora West Allis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney Cancer
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Cancer
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Hydronephrosis

Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Mark Waples, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235120247
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Waples has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waples has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waples on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Waples. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waples.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waples, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waples appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

