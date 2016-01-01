Dr. Waples has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Waples, MD
Dr. Mark Waples, MD is an Urology Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Medical Center Summit, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Assoc Surgcl and Med Specialists3111 W Rawson Ave, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 649-1280
Clinic of Urology Sc2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 370, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-1280
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Medical Center Summit
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Waples accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waples works at
Dr. Waples has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waples on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Waples. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waples.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waples, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waples appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.