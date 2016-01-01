Overview of Dr. Mark Waples, MD

Dr. Mark Waples, MD is an Urology Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Medical Center Summit, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.



Dr. Waples works at Assoc Surgcl and Med Specialists in Franklin, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.