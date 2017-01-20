Overview of Dr. Mark Wehry, MD

Dr. Mark Wehry, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from East Carolina University.



Dr. Wehry works at Pediatric Specialist Tower in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Destin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Circumcision and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.