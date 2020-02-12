Dr. Mark Womack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Womack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Womack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Womack, MD
Dr. Mark Womack, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Womack works at
Dr. Womack's Office Locations
Tennessee Oncology Pllc2200 E 3rd St Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-1844
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr. Womack for the first time today. He is very knowledgeable and explained things in a way that made it easy to understand. He is very calming and kind.
About Dr. Mark Womack, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Womack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Womack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Womack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Womack has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Womack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Womack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Womack.
