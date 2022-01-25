Dr. Mark Woolley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woolley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Woolley, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Woolley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in South Ogden, UT. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Wasatch Foot & Ankle Institute955 Chambers St Ste 200, South Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 627-2122
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EMI Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wise Provider Networks
Very knowledgeable, listened to my concerns and when I was explaining what was wrong he knew exactly what was wrong.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- Intermountain Medical Center|University of Utah
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Woolley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woolley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woolley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woolley works at
Dr. Woolley has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woolley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woolley speaks Dutch.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Woolley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woolley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woolley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woolley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.