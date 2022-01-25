See All Podiatric Surgeons in South Ogden, UT
Dr. Mark Woolley, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Woolley, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.4 (29)
Map Pin Small South Ogden, UT
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Woolley, DPM

Dr. Mark Woolley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in South Ogden, UT. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Woolley works at Wasatch Foot & Ankle Institute in South Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Woolley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wasatch Foot & Ankle Institute
    955 Chambers St Ste 200, South Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 627-2122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mckay Dee Hospital
  • Ogden Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EMI Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Woolley?

    Jan 25, 2022
    Very knowledgeable, listened to my concerns and when I was explaining what was wrong he knew exactly what was wrong.
    Kandy — Jan 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Woolley, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Woolley, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Woolley to family and friends

    Dr. Woolley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Woolley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Woolley, DPM.

    About Dr. Mark Woolley, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629213780
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Intermountain Medical Center|University of Utah
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Woolley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woolley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woolley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woolley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woolley works at Wasatch Foot & Ankle Institute in South Ogden, UT. View the full address on Dr. Woolley’s profile.

    Dr. Woolley has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woolley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Woolley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woolley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woolley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woolley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Woolley, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.