Dr. Mark Zelent, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Zelent, DPM
Dr. Mark Zelent, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital.
Dr. Zelent's Office Locations
North Memorial Health Urgent Care9855 Hospital Dr Ste 102B, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions
North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope15450 Highway 7 Ste 100, Minnetonka, MN 55345 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- Maple Grove Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor in the Twin Cities for podiatry!
About Dr. Mark Zelent, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Polish
- 1336290709
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zelent has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zelent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zelent has seen patients for Sever's Disease, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zelent speaks Polish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelent.
