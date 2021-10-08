Overview of Dr. Mark Zelent, DPM

Dr. Mark Zelent, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital.



Dr. Zelent works at North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Minnetonka, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Sever's Disease, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.